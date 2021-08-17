Raphael Honigstein tips new Chelsea FC signing to bring best out of Timo Werner

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea FC will help to bring out the best of Timo Werner this season, according to Raphael Honigstein.

The 28-year-old striker has secured a transfer back to Chelsea FC from Inter Milan as the Blues spent big on bolstering their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

Lukaku was a key player for Inter Milan last season as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in Serie A to help the Italian side win the top-flight title.

The Belgian forward could make his first appearance for Chelsea FC this season when the Blues travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Werner, meanwhile, is aiming to improve on his return in front of goal from last season as he continues to settle in following his transfer last year.

German journalist Honigstein believes that the arrival of Lukaku at Stamford Bridge will allow Werner to flourish in his second season at the south west London club.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Honigstein said: “Timo Werner’s best campaign for RB Leipzig came the year before he moved to Chelsea.

“He smashed all sorts of records and scored close to 30 goals because he played off a number nine. He played as the second striker on the inside left playing off the main striker. He would attack the space.

“[Thomas] Tuchel tried that in the first few games. He had [Tammy] Abraham and [Olivier] Giroud leading the line and Werner on the inside left with some success.

“Ultimately, he didn’t like Abraham or Giroud enough to make it a permanent fixture. To have Lukaku linking up with Werner, potentially from what we’ve seen from Werner in the past is his dream ticket.

“So it’s not a case of him being demoralised because he’s no longer the main striker and what does that say about his standing.

“I think he will be very happy that a real number nine will be coming in because it makes his game much easier. He doesn’t want to lead the line. It’s not his game.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League and won the Champions League last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip