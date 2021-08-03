Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could end up staying at Chelsea FC beyond the summer transfer window despite speculation to the contrary.

The midfielder is back at Stamford Bridge after having spent most of last season on loan to fellow London side Fulham.

The 25-year-old was a regular fixture in the Cottagers’ team last term and scored one goal in 30 Premier League games for the west London side.

Loftus-Cheek played 64 minutes of Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Arsenal in their pre-season friendly clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

And speaking after the game, Tuchel said that Loftus-Cheek can “decide” his own future and try to fight for a place in the Chelsea FC team for next season.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, Tuchel said: “I’m generally happy with him and that why he’s been playing.

“He deserves to play at this point of the preparation but I believe he can do even more.

“He can show up more, he can show more physical capability, he can drive more with the ball. I’m never satisfied with him. I have the feeling that we need to push him to the absolute limit but it’s too early to judge Ruben.

“He has everything in his hands so it’s on him to decide his own future, like it is for every player.

“He has to keep on going 150 per cent because 100 per cent is not enough.”

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished fourth in the top flight last term.

The south west London side will take on Crystal Palace at home in their first game of the season on Saturday 14 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip