Thomas Tuchel replies when asked if Chelsea FC are re-signing Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel remained tight-lipped when asked about the speculation linking Romelu Lukaku with a return to Chelsea FC this summer.

The south west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a host of players this summer but have so far only brought in goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

Lukaku, 28, has been strongly linked with a possible move to Chelsea FC from Inter Milan in recent days as Tuchel prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

However, the Chelsea FC boss gave little away when quizzed about the speculation this week after the Blues’ friendly clash with Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel said: “I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad.

“Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he’s a player from Inter and with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season before winning the Champions League, will kick off their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

