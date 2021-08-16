‘To be totally honest’: Thomas Tuchel rates Chelsea FC’s title hopes this season

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that his Chelsea FC are the fourth favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The south west London side kicked off their Premier League campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they got their season off to a winning start.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place last season after Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard at the back-end of January.

The German head coach then led Chelsea FC to Champions League glory as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final back in May.

Chelsea FC have strengthened their squad with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer and they could make some further additions before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

However, despite Chelsea FC’s strong squad, Tuchel believes that his side are only the fourth favourites to lift the Premier League trophy next may.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Tuchel said: “To be totally honest, I see us as the number four, that cannot be the favourite in the next year.

“They have to close the gap to three, two and one. We said during the campaign in the last half-year we set the bar high and look to close gaps during 90 minutes, and that’s what we’ll try to continue.

“This is the Premier League, a tough competition. It’s on us, we are in this role and in the role of the hunters, we have to close the gap to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

“We have to do that week in, week out, so this was a very good first step, but that’s the reality and we are not shy to say this out loud that we try to be the best in any competition we play, but the reality is we come from fourth place and have three teams to close the gap to.

“We played in the Champions League and won it, but we played that as underdogs, it’s a different competition, it’s a tournament, we played it at a super-high level and reached constantly the highest level when necessary so had a feeling we deserved to win.

“But this is one competition, and the reality is we were fourth last season and needed help from Tottenham on the last game to get that.

“It doesn’t help if we translate the win of the Champions League into the status of becoming favourite in the Premier League.

“This is the toughest league in the world to win, and now it’s on us to keep calm and work hard to reach the highest level on a permanent basis.”

Chelsea FC will travel to face Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

