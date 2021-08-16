Patrick Vieira makes prediction about where Chelsea FC will finish

Patrick Vieira is convinced that Chelsea FC will be one of the top three title contenders to win the Premier League trophy this season.

The Blues got their season off to a winning start on Saturday when they claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over Vieira’s Crystal Palace side at Stamford Bridge.

The south west London side are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place last term.

Chelsea FC have strengthened their squad with the addition of striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan and they could still yet make some further additions before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Crystal Palace boss Vieira has now stated his belief that the Blues will be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this term as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat by Chelsea FC, Palace boss Vieira said: “It was a very tough start but obviously we have to play them,

“Obviously Chelsea, with the squad that they have, the money they have spent, they will be there fighting for the title.

“I think Chelsea will be in the top three teams who can win the Premier League.”

Chelsea FC will travel to face Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

