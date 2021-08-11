‘That’s always good’: Timo Werner reacts to incoming Chelsea FC signing

Timo Werner has admitted that he is looking forward to playing alongside Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea FC this season.

The Belgian striker is poised to return to Stamford Bridge after the Blues stepped up their interest in signing the forward from Inter Milan in recent days.

Lukaku was in top form for Inter Milan last season as he helped them to win the Serie A title, scoring 24 goals and making 11 assists in the Italian top flight.

Werner will be hoping to step his game up at Chelsea FC as he prepares for his second season at the south west London side as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title.

The 25-year-old has now expressed his delight at seeing the Blues close in on a deal for Lukaku and he is hoping that he will be able to strike up a fruitful relationship on the pitch with the former Manchester United man.

Asked about Lukaku’s pending arrival at Stamford Bridge, Werner replied: “He’s probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question.

“I don’t think we need to say too much about him. He’s a world-class striker who will benefit any team.

“I certainly think at Leipzig it always helped me having a big striker alongside me.

“I think that’s always good because I’m not the biggest and when you play on your own up front you obviously always have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.

“It’s a good new weapon to have in our game when you know that if you play a long ball he’ll hold it up. And then the fast players around him can set off. I think that’s good for any team.”

Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when they kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

