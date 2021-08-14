‘Stunning’: Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC youngster during 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Gary Lineker heaps praise on Trevor Chalobah after his impressive performance for Chelsea FC against Crystal Palace

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Saturday 14 August 2021, 16:58 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Trevor Chalobah after he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old started in a right wing-back role for the Blues at Stamford Bridge as the south west London side got their season off to a winning start in front of their home fans.

Chalobah, who was born in Sierra Leone, spent last season on loan to French side Lorient and only made his first full debut for the Blues in the Uefa Super Cup win over Villarreal last week.

Marcos Alonso whipped in Chelsea FC’s opener with a free-kick in the 27th minute at Stamford Bridge, and Christian Pulisic fired home a second from close range five minutes before half-time.

Chalobah then capped an impressive Premier League debut for the Blues when he drove his shot home in the 58th minute to add further gloss to the scoreline.

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur star Lineker was clearly impressed by what he saw from Chalobah as he took to social media to praise the young defender after his goal.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “What a stunning @ChelseaFC debut for @TrevohChalobah, with a smashing goal to boot.”

Chalobah Lineker

Chalobah, who has represented England at Under-21 level, has been at Chelsea FC since the age of eight and he signed his first professional contract with the Blues in June 2016.

Chelsea FC will travel to Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday 22 August.

