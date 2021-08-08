Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich requests meeting with Lionel Messi’s representatives – report

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has requested a meeting with Lionel Messi’s representatives in the hope of completing a sensational swoop for the Argentina international, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Chelsea FC owner is eager to complete a deal to sign the free agent after Messi’s talks with FC Barcelona over a new contract collapsed.

The same article states that Messi is looking for a new club for the first time since he turned professional after coming through the youth ranks at the Spanish giants.

According to the same story, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the South American forward in the past.

However, AS claim that Chelsea FC could look to usurp their European rivals after Abramovich looked to initiate discussions with Messi’s representatives about a move to Stamford Bridge.

The report goes on to add Chelsea FC believe they’re in a stronger position compared to their rivals given Manchester City’s recent outlay on Jack Grealish.

AS goes on to add that Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Messi scored 30 goals and made nine assists in 35 games in La Liga last term.

