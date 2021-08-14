Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea FC, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Germany international is weighing up his future at the Champions League winners ahead of the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Rudiger has one year left on his current deal at the south west London side to open the door to a potential exit on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old doesn’t want to rush into signing what the German centre-half believes could be the most important contract of his career.

Sky Sports go on to write that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 side PSG are both keeping tabs on Rudiger’s situation as the two European giants could strike a pre-contractual agreement with the experienced defender in January.

Rudiger managed to force his way back into the Chelsea FC team under Thomas Tuchel last term after he was initially out-of-favour under the German manager’s predecessor Frank Lampard.

The German star scored one goal in 19 games in the Premier League last term.

Rudiger moved to Chelsea FC in a £29m deal from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

