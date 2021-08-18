Chelsea FC are in discussions with Lyon to offload Emerson Palmieri to the French club in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to reduce the size of his current squad in his first full season in charge of the Champions League winners.

The same article states the Blues are ready to sell Emerson in the current transfer window despite Emerson’s role in Italy’s Euro 2020 at Wembley this summer.

According to the same story, Emerson has been deemed surplus to requirements given that Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso are ahead of the Italy international in the pecking order.

The Guardian claim that Lyon are contenders to sign Emerson after the Ligue 1 side missed out on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The media outlet write that Chelsea FC would be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £15m for the 27-year-old Italian full-back in the current transfer market.

Chelsea FC are also looking to sell Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kurt Zouma in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tuchel’s side will travel to Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip