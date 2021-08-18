Chelsea FC are ready to turn to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as an alternative to West Ham star Declan Rice in their pursuit of a new central midfielder, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Champions League winners have been one of the big spenders this summer despite most European clubs dealing with financial constraints as a result of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea FC signed Romelu Lukaku in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan last week to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attack after the Blues struggled for goals in the previous campaign.

The Blues have also signed Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer from Fulham but the west London side are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea FC have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign England international Rice from West Ham United over the past couple of seasons but a move has failed to materialise.

Eurosport reporter Jones is now claiming that the Blues could attempt to sign Bellingham, 18, from Dortmund as an alternative to Rice, 22, in the current transfer window.

“I’ve talked about Jude Bellingham in the past and that one becomes interesting,” Jones told The Football Terrace podcast.

“And we’ll see what happens at Dortmund this season under Marco Rose.

“I know he’s excited about the project there and he’s definitely getting better as a player.

“But Chelsea do also have an eye on Jude Bellingham if, for whatever reason, Declan Rice doesn’t work out.”

Bellingham scored four times in 46 games in the Bundesliga last season.

The England international moved to Borussia Dortmund in a £25m deal from Championship side Birmingham City in 2020.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip