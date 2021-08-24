Chelsea FC are still in talks with Sevilla about signing Jules Kounde, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues haven’t given up on signing the France international from Sevilla before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have bolstered their transfer funds with sale of Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta on loan with a view to permanent £8m deal.

According to the same story, the south west London side are also looking to offload Kurt Zouma amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the ex-Everton man.

The Daily Mail write that Chelsea FC could further bolster their transfer kitty with the sale of Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan this summer.

The media outlet claim that the Blues are also considering a swoop to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to bolster their midfield options in the event that Bakayoko does move to AC Milan.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.

The south west London side have beaten Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the current campaign to move top of the table.

The Blues will make the trip to Anfield to face title rivals Liverpool FC next Saturday evening.

