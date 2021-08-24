Chelsea FC continue talks with Sevilla about Jules Kounde - report

Chelsea FC are continuing talks with Sevilla about signing Jules Kounde, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 24 August 2021, 08:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are still in talks with Sevilla about signing Jules Kounde, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues haven’t given up on signing the France international from Sevilla before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have bolstered their transfer funds with sale of Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta on loan with a view to permanent £8m deal.

According to the same story, the south west London side are also looking to offload Kurt Zouma amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the ex-Everton man.

The Daily Mail write that Chelsea FC could further bolster their transfer kitty with the sale of Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan this summer.

The media outlet claim that the Blues are also considering a swoop to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to bolster their midfield options in the event that Bakayoko does move to AC Milan.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.

The south west London side have beaten Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the current campaign to move top of the table.

The Blues will make the trip to Anfield to face title rivals Liverpool FC next Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Related Articles

Home »
Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network