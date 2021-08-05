Chelsea FC to offer Kenedy as part of Jules Kounde deal - report

Chelsea FC offered Kenedy as part of a deal to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report

Thursday 5 August 2021, 07:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are ready to include Kenedy as part of a cash-plus-player deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC have offered the Brazilian to Sevilla in the hope of providing the Spanish side with an attractive proposition for Kounde.

The same article states, however, that Sevilla aren’t interested in signing Kenedy, who has been out-of-favour at the south west London side over the past few seasons to cast doubt on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC initially hoped to use Kurt Zouma but the France international didn’t want to move to Sevilla and preferred to stay in England.

Goal go on to add that Sevilla rejected a £30m deal plus Zouma for Kounde to leave Chelsea FC struggling to put together a tempting package deal for the France international.

The media outlet go on to add that West Ham are interested in a £20m deal to sign Zouma from Chelsea FC as David Moyes looks to bolster his backline ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Kenedy is eager to secure a return to Brazil as Flamengo weigh up a bid for the 25-year-old, according to the report.

