Chelsea FC are struggling to get a deal over the line for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde due to Kurt Zouma’s stance on a summer transfer, according to the report.

The Guardian is reporting that the south west London side’s bid to sign Kounde has stalled in recent weeks due to Chelsea FC’s inability to move on Zouma to another club.

The same article states that the French defender has refused to move to West Ham as Chelsea FC look to make space in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the Sevilla star.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC made an initial bid of €35m and included Zouma as part of the deal for Kounde – but Sevilla rejected this proposal.

The report reveals that Sevilla did not agree with Chelsea FC’s £30m valuation of Zouma and the Spanish side would prefer a straight cash offer of €60m for the 22-year-old defender.

The Guardian go on to write that Zouma is available to sign this summer after Tuchel used the French centre-half sparingly since his appointment at the south west London side.

The media outlet explains that West Ham were eager to sign Zouma but the former Everton man has turned the east Londoners down despite the Hammers holding talks with Chelsea FC over a fee.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip