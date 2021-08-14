Chelsea FC still haven't submitted bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - report

Saturday 14 August 2021, 06:30 UK
Chelsea FC still haven’t submitted an official bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are interested in the France international but the Champions League winners have not yet launched an official move for the highly-rated centre-half.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Sevilla have been in regular discussions about Kounde’s potential transfer to Stamford Bridge before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Kounde has already rejected the chance to move to Chelsea FC’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer as the French defender looks to ensure he’ll be playing Champions League football this term.

The Evening Standard go on to write that the south west London side are unwilling to pay Kounde’s £68m contract release clause.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC are hoping to use some of their squad players in a cash-plus-player deal to strike an agreement with the Spanish side in the coming weeks.

Kurt Zouma remains a potential candidate to complete the move to Sevilla with Kounde heading in the other direction, according to the story.

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 34 games in La Liga last term.

The 22-year-old moved to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019.

