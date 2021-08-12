Sevilla director of football Monchi is waiting for Chelsea FC to get in touch so he can push through Jules Kounde’s move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Spanish side are ready to sanction Kounde’s move to Chelsea FC this summer.

The same article states that Sevilla want to offload Kounde in order to minimise disruption to their squad ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

According to the same story, the Spanish outfit can ease their financial woes by selling Kounde in a big-money deal to Chelsea FC.

Marca go on to write that the Champions League winners entered into negotiations with Sevilla to sign the French defender two weeks ago.

The media outlet add, however, that Chelsea FC have put those discussions on hold while the Blues look to wrap up a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Chelsea FC want to include Kurt Zouma as part of the deal to sign Kounde but the former Everton man doesn’t want to move to the La Liga side and Sevilla would prefer cash rather than a cash-plus-player deal, according to the report.

The Blues will start their Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

