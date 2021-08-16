Chelsea FC are still working on a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that the Blues are looking to do some more business in the summer transfer window despite signing Romelu Lukaku in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan last week.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are set to focus on securing a deal for Kounde to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence as the south west London side look to end their Premier League title drought.

According to the same story, the Champions League holders are looking to make a breakthrough in negotiations with Sevilla after failing to find an agreement so far.

Eurosport go on to add that Kounde has a £68.5m contract release clause but Chelsea FC don’t want to pay such a high fee for the France international after a big outlay already this summer.

The website write that Chelsea FC are hoping to negotiate a reduce fee for the 22-year-old but Sevilla are proving tough negotiators.

Manchester City failed with a £47m offer for Kounde last season so Chelsea FC will need to surpass that figure, according to the report.

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace on Saturday thanks to goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah.

