Chelsea FC are battling three other European clubs in the race to sign Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath in the summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by website TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Blues have asked for more information on the Saint-Etienne teenager ahead of a potential swoop for Gourna-Douath.

The same article states that the west London side have been scouting the French teenager throughout the 2020-21 season after the 17-year-old featured heavily for Saint-Etienne.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have earmarked Gourna-Douath as a player with potential for the future as the Blues look to continue to build with young talent.

RMC go on to write that Serie A side Atalanta and Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs on the Saint-Etienne midfielder.

The French media outlet add that there is an eagerness to get a deal over the line on the part of all interested parties before the teenager’s price tag increases.

The report states that Atalanta have made an opening bid of €10m for the talented Saint-Etienne midfielder but the Ligue 1 side have knocked back the offer from the Italian side.

Gourna-Douath would prefer to stay at Saint-Etienne for another season, according to the report.

The 17-year-old made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 last term.

