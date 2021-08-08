Chelsea FC are considering a potential bid to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercatoweb, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues are interested in signing the Netherlands international to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence.

The same article states that the Blues are looking to offer £50m for the Juventus defender as well as offer Timo Werner in part exchange for the former Ajax man.

According to the same story, Juventus don’t want to sell the 21-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window given De Ligt’s importance to the Italian giants.

The report goes on to dd that the Serie A giants would prefer a swap deal involving Jorginho as well as £25m in cash for the highly-rated Dutch centre-half.

Calciomercatoweb states that Chelsea FC are unlikely to allow Jorginho to leave given the Italy international’s continued importance to Tuchel’s side.

The Italian media outlet claim that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich considers De Ligt to be a natural successor to Thiago Silva in the heart of the Chelsea FC defence.

De Ligt scored one goal and made one assist in 27 games in Serie A last term.

The Dutch defender has netted five goals in 75 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

