Chelsea FC were offered the chance to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer by the Bayern Munich striker’s agent Pini Zahavi, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues were presented with the chance to secure the signing of the prolific 32-year-old striker as Chelsea FC looked to sign a proven goal-scorer.

The same article states that Lewandowski’s agent Zahavi contacted Chelsea FC to offer the Poland international to the Champions League winners ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Zahavi wanted to assess the south west London side’s interest in signing Lewandowski given Chelsea FC’s desperation to sign a new striker this summer.

Goal write that Bayern Munich were looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £68m for the veteran striker after Lewandowski scored 41 times in 29 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The media outlet state that Chelsea FC turned down the chance to sign Lewandowski at that price before going on to secure a deal for Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

Lewandowski has scored 295 goals in 330 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at Bayern.

The Poland international moved to Bayern Munich from their bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

