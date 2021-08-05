Chelsea FC will have to pay around £100m to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are in the market to sign a new centre-forward this summer to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options.

The same article states that Inter have already rejected two big-money offers from Chelsea FC for the 28-year-old striker in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Inter board have come to an acceptance that they’ll need to sanction at least one more high-profile departure this summer to improve their financial situation.

The Telegraph go on to write that the Serie A champions are prepared to sell Lukaku but Inter are playing hardball with Chelsea FC over the sale of the Belgium international.

The media outlet add that Inter have already recouped £68m for Achraf Hakimi after the Morocco international moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the current transfer window.

Inter would be happy with a return of £100m for Lukaku to further ease the financial pressure on the Serie A champions, according to the report.

Chelsea FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last season before winning the Champions League title.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip