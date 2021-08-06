Inter Milan expect Chelsea FC to make £110m offer for Romelu Lukaku - report

Inter Milan expect Chelsea FC to make an offer of £110m for Romelu Lukaku, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 6 August 2021, 06:00 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Inter Milan are braced for Chelsea FC to make an improved offer of £110m for Romelu Lukaku, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Serie A champions fully expect the Premier League side to return with a fresh offer worth significantly more than their opening bid.

The same article states that Inter have already rejected Chelsea FC’s initial offer of £85m and Marcos Alonso but the San Siro outfit would be prepared to sell Lukaku at the right price.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have entered into negotiations to sign Lukaku after giving up on the prospect of reaching an agreement for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The report goes on to add that Inter are facing some financial uncertainty so the Italian club are under pressure to listen to any lucrative offers for the Belgium international.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Lukaku would prefer to stay at Inter but the former Manchester United striker would also be prepared to return to Chelsea FC if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

Lukaku moved to Inter Milan in an £85m deal from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian forward scored 24 goals in Inter’s title-winning campaign last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jurgen Klopp
'Keep an eye': Fabrizio Romano suggests Liverpool FC could sign Renato Sanches
Thomas Tuchel
'They're negotiating': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC still want to sign Jules Kounde
Mikel Arteta
'It's really close': Fabrizio Romano provides update on Granit Xhaka's Arsenal future
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
'Done deal': Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are close to signing Cristian Romero from Atalanta
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
'Yes': Robert Pires makes prediction about incoming Man United signing Raphael Varane
Related Articles

Home »
Jurgen Klopp
'Keep an eye': Fabrizio Romano suggests Liverpool FC could sign Renato Sanches
Thomas Tuchel
'They're negotiating': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC still want to sign Jules Kounde
Mikel Arteta
'It's really close': Fabrizio Romano provides update on Granit Xhaka's Arsenal future
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
'Done deal': Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are close to signing Cristian Romero from Atalanta
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
'Yes': Robert Pires makes prediction about incoming Man United signing Raphael Varane
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network