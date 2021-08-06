Inter Milan are braced for Chelsea FC to make an improved offer of £110m for Romelu Lukaku, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Serie A champions fully expect the Premier League side to return with a fresh offer worth significantly more than their opening bid.

The same article states that Inter have already rejected Chelsea FC’s initial offer of £85m and Marcos Alonso but the San Siro outfit would be prepared to sell Lukaku at the right price.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have entered into negotiations to sign Lukaku after giving up on the prospect of reaching an agreement for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The report goes on to add that Inter are facing some financial uncertainty so the Italian club are under pressure to listen to any lucrative offers for the Belgium international.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Lukaku would prefer to stay at Inter but the former Manchester United striker would also be prepared to return to Chelsea FC if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

Lukaku moved to Inter Milan in an £85m deal from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian forward scored 24 goals in Inter’s title-winning campaign last season.

