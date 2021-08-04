Chelsea FC have failed with an £88m offer for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC have made a fresh approach to re-sign the Belgium international as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The same article states that the Blues offered £88m for Lukaku as well as including Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso as part of the deal for the Belgian centre-forward.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been forced to look at alternative options after failing to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland.

The report states that Chelsea FC are eager to sign a recognised goal-scorer to help Tuchel build a team capable of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool FC for the title next term.

The Daily Mail go on to write that Inter don’t want to sell Lukaku and the Serie A champions have underlined the Belgian needs to stay at the San Siro beyond the summer.

The British newspaper claim that Tuchel is a big fan of Lukaku following his return of 64 goals in 95 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at the Italian club.

Lukaku failed to score in 15 appearances for Chelsea FC between 2011 and 2014.

