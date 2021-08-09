Chelsea FC edge closer to £97.5m deal to re-sign Romelu Lukaku – report

Chelsea FC are edging closer to a deal to re-sign Romelu Lukaku as the Belgium international prepares to undergo a medical, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 9 August 2021, 06:00 UK
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Nemanja Matic / Instagram)

Chelsea FC are edging closer to a £97.5m deal to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Lukaku is set to undergo a medical at the west London side as the Belgium international prepares to return to the west London side after an eight-year absence.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are set to hand the 28-year-old a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge once Lukaku passes his medical in Belgium.

According to the same story, Lukaku will pocket £11m-a-year at Chelsea FC to make the Belgian striker the best-paid player at the Champions League winners ahead of N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea FC are ready to pay £97.5m for a player who they sold to Everton in a £30m deal seven years ago.

The Athletic highlight that Manchester United will pocket £3.4m due to a clause inserted into his transfer to Inter Milan from the Premier League side in 2019.

The article adds that Lukaku would like to return to Chelsea FC so he can finally emulate his idol Didier Drogba at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Lukaku scored 24 goals in 36 games to fire Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years last term.

