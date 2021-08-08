Chelsea FC are attempting to complete a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan as quickly as possible, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are set to hold further talks with Inter Milan about signing Lukaku in what could amount to a British transfer record.

The same article states that Inter Milan are holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £110m, which would be a British transfer record, as the Blues look to sign a proven goal-scorer this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could still try to offload a squad member in a deal for Lukaku but Inter Milan have already rejected the chance to sign Marcos Alonso.

The story claims that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel wants to have Lukaku in place before the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season as the German head coach prepares for his first full campaign in charge of the west London side.

The Evening Standard write that Inter will likely accept an offer in excess of £100m for Lukaku given that the Italian club are under some financial pressure at the moment.

The media outlet point out that Manchester United will be entitled to four per cent of any transfer fee for Lukaku after he moved to Inter in 2019.

Lukaku scored 24 times and made 11 assists in 36 games in Serie A last term.

