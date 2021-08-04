Chelsea FC have had two bids rejected by Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Blues are looking to complete a deal to bring Lukaku back to the south west London side almost seven years after he completed a move to Everton.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are hoping to capitalise on Inter’s perilous financial situation by raiding the San Siro outfit for their top goal-scorer.

According to the same story, the Champions League winners are considering other striker options after their failure to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC have highlighted their genuine interest in Lukaku by making two bids for the 28-year-old striker in the current transfer window.

According to the story, the south west London side’s attempts to sign Lukaku highlight that the Blues have effectively given up on bringing Haaland to the club this summer.

The Athletic write that Lukaku isn’t interested in a second stint at Chelsea FC because the former Manchester United striker is happy at the Serie A champions as things stand.

Lukaku scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in 36 games in Serie A last term as Inter won the Italian title.

The Belgium international has netted 47 goals in 72 games in the Italian top flight since his move to Italy.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip