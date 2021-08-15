Chelsea FC have set Tammy Abraham’s price tag at €50m (£42.5m) as Arsenal and AS Roma look to sign the England striker, according to a report in France.

Le10Sport is reporting that the Blues have settled on a valuation for the former Swansea City striker as Chelsea FC look to recoup some of their outlay on incoming signing Romelu Lukaku.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are eager to offload Abraham in the 2021 summer transfer window after the 23-year-old fell out-of-favour under Thomas Tuchel last term.

According to the same story, Serie A side Atalanta made the first move to sign Abraham but the Bergamo side were unable to get a deal over the line for the England international.

Le10Sport go on to write that Chelsea FC have set a minimum asking price of €50m (£42.5m) for Abraham given Arsenal and AS Roma are looking to sign the frontman.

The French media outlet claim that Arsenal and AS Roma are both capable of securing Abraham’s signature before the close of the 2021 summer transfer window.

AS Roma have submitted the highest bid for Abraham after Jose Mourinho sanctioned a €45m (£38.2m) offer for the Chelsea FC centre-forward, according to the report.

Abraham scored six times and made one assist in 22 games in the Premier League last term.

