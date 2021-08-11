AS Roma have made a £34m offer for Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to raid his former club to bring the England international to the capital of Italy ahead of his first season in charge.

The same article states that the Serie A side are thought to be looking to sign Abraham on an initial loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to the same story however, Chelsea FC would prefer to sell Abraham in a permanent deal this summer given that the Blues are looking to sign Romelu Lukaku in a £98m deal from Inter Milan.

The report goes on to state that AS Roma could face a battle with Arsenal for the signing of Abraham as the Gunners look to improve Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The Daily Mail claim that Abraham has already turned down a move to AS Roma’s Serie A rivals Atalanta but the English forward would apparently relish the chance to work with Mourinho.

Arsenal are also competing Abraham’s signature but the Gunners are unlikely to move for the Chelsea FC star until Alexandre Lacazette’s future is resolved, according to the report.

Abraham scored six times in 22 games in the Premier League last season.

