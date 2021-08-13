Chelsea FC unwilling to pay 22-year-old's £68m release clause - report

Chelsea FC aren’t willing to pay Jules Kounde’s £68m contract release clause but the Blues are still in negotiations with Sevilla about securing a deal for the France defender, according to a report in England.

Wesbite 90Min is reporting that the Blues don’t want to pay Konde’s huge contract release clause so Chelsea FC have asked Sevilla to negotiation a deal for the France internatonal.

The same article states that the south west London side are aiming to avoid paying his £68m release fee in full in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, the Uefa Super Cup winners would be open to including Kurt Zouma as part of the deal for Kounde but the 26-year-old doesn’t want to move to Sevilla.

90Min go to write that Sevilla would have been prepared to reduce their asking price to £40m if Zouma was included in a cash-plus-player deal for the France international.

The website claim that Chelsea FC could risk violating Financial Fair Play rules if the Champions League winners were to match Kounde’s release clause.

Chelsea FC have also asked whether they could pay for Kounde in instalments over a number of seasons but Sevilla increased their asking price to £90m for a deal of that structure, according to the report.

