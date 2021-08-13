Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to kick off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently gearing up for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge after he was initially brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

Tuchel led Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term and then guided them to Champions League glory as they lifted the prestigious trophy for a second time.

The south west London club confirmed the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on Thursday afternoon as Tuchel moved to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season as they aim to win the trophy for the first time since 2017.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the home side to claim a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has made a few signings, including Michael Olise from Reading, who is a really promising young player.

“He could have the same impact as Eberechi Eze did last year with the Eagles after joining from QPR.

“I am still going with Chelsea here, mind you. They have already had a competitive game this week, the Uefa Super Cup final, which will help them a lot and they have enough up front to win this even without Romelu Lukaku, who appears to be incoming.

“Palace have lost a lost of experience in their squad over the summer, and it might take them a little bit longer to get going.”

