West Ham will have to pay £25m to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Hammers are looking to sign the French defender in the current transfer window to bolster David Moyes’ backline ahead of the new season.

The same article states that West Ham have identified Zouma as their primary defensive target in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Zouma would be open to a move to West Ham as the former Everton defender would like to remain in the English capital rather than move abroad.

Sky Sports is reporting that Chelsea FC have set Zouma’s valuation at £25m to complicate a potential deal for the 26-year-old ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The media outlet add that Zouma would be happy to remain at Chelsea FC before his contract expires in 2023.

West Ham could switch their attention to Fiorentina centre-half Nikola Milenkovic if a deal for Zouma proves too difficult to complete, according to the report.

Zouma scored five goals in 24 games in the Premier League last term.

The France defender has scored 10 times in 150 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Zouma moved to Chelsea FC from Saint-Etienne in 2014.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip