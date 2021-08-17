FC Barcelona are considering a surprise swoop to sign Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport is claiming that FC Barcelona are looking to add more firepower to Ronald Koeman’s squad following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

The same article states, however, that the Spanish side are unlikely to enter the transfer market to sign a new forward unless FC Barcelona are able to secure a handsome transfer fee for Denmark international Martin Braithwaite.

According to the same story, if the La Liga giants are unable to sell Braithwaite for a significant transfer fee then Koeman is unlikely to complete any new signings given the club’s financial situation.

Sport claim that the Barcelona board are working on drawing up a list of potential replacements for the Denmark international.

And the Spanish media outlet write that Arsenal duo Aubameyang and Lacazette are being considered as potential replacements for Braithwaite this summer.

Aubameyang and Lacazette would be open to a move to FC Barcelona and the Gabon international was close to a move to the Spanish side a few years ago, according to the report.

The report also claims that Arsenal would be open to a swap deal involving Aubameyang.

