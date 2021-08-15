Ian McGarry: Kylian Mbappe is interested in Liverpool FC move

Kylian Mbappe is keen on a transfer to Liverpool FC but he is more likely to leave PSG after his contract expires next summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The France international is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and his future at PSG has become a talking point as the clock ticks down on his contract.

Mbappe’s contract with the French club is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning that he could leave Parc des Princes on a free transfer in less than a year’s time.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in signing Mbappe in the past as Jurgen Klopp considers adding more attacking talent to his line-up at Anfield.

According to McGarry, Liverpool FC are still keen on a move for Mbappe, but a transfer is more likely next year after his contract at PSG has expired.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “We know that Liverpool want to sign a striker and we reported before that Mbappe was someone who had a mutual interest in joining Liverpool as well as Liverpool signing him.

“Our understanding is while they cannot necessarily afford under FSG’s management a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid Romelu Lukaku which is around £98m, they certainly can afford a move for Mbappe under a freedom of contract when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.

“The wages will be very substantial. However, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool.

“It’s something which Jurgen Klopp has a central role in with regards to Mbappe’s respect and admiration for the German coach.

“As a single-minded and driven young individual he wants to develop his career rather than look at the financial aspects of what his next club or deal will be.

“We know that Real Madrid are interested in Mbappe as well. That will be an option for him.

“However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and indeed believe they have an opportunity in which they may well be able to get Mbappe for two or three seasons if they include a get out clause in his contract which would be signed under freedom of movement so Mbappe was in charge of his own future with regards to leaving Liverpool at the point when he wants to go.

“Therefore, his career plan for himself is one that he’s completely in charge of.”

The 22-year-old scored 27 goals and made seven assists in 31 Ligue 1 games for PSG last season.

