Jurgen Klopp says he wasn’t surprised by the level of Harvey Elliott’s performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds manager decided to hand the teenager with his first Premier League start in their second fixture of the 2021-22 campaign after last weekend’s 3-0 victory at Norwich City.

Elliott started alongside Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as Liverpool FC looked to unlock a robust Burnley defence in front of their home supporters.

The 18-year-old played a role in Liverpool FC’s second goal as Elliott contributed a vital pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold before the England international teed up Mane to double the Merseyside outfit’s advantage.

Elliott completed 90 minutes to get vital first-team experience under his belt as Klopp looks to utilise his squad given a lack of signings so far this summer.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Elliott’s performance, Klopp heaped praise on the English teenager.

“I was not surprised that he played like this,” Klopp said. “That’s exactly how he trained for 6-7 weeks since he was back from the loan.

“If you knew how much this boy loves this club – he would still be here with a few fans and the security guys if he could!

“It means the world to him – he’s so calm on the pitch. He’s a good footballer and he had a good game.”

Elliott has made 11 appearances for Liverpool FC since the teenager completed a £2.8m move from Fulham in 2019.

The Liverpool FC number 67 spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, scoring seven times in 42 games in the Championship.

Liverpool FC will welcome Champions League winners Chelsea FC to Anfield in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

