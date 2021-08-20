Liverpool FC are front-runners to sign Erling Haaland, claims Michael Rummenigge

Liverpool FC are front-runners to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to former striker Michael Rummenigge.

The Norway international’s future has been a source of relentless transfer speculation in the current transfer window after his prolific performances in the Bundesliga last season.

Haaland was heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea FC this summer but the Blues ultimately ended up signing Romelu Lukaku in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan after Dortmund seemingly refused to do business with the Champions League winners.

The 21-year-old is thought to have a contract release clause that will come into play next summer and Haaland will be available to sign in a £75m deal from the Bundesliga giants.

Haaland’s release clause represents a massive discount on a player who was reportedly commanding a £175m price tag this summer as Chelsea FC turned to Lukaku.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland has been linked with the likes of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, former Dortmund and Bayern Munich striker Rummenigge believes Liverpool FC are in a strong position to sign Haaland from the German club next summer in spite of interest from Europe’s biggest teams.

Asked if Haaland could move to Liverpool FC, Rummenigge told Sport1 : “Yes. They could get there.

“We’ll have to wait and see where he (Haaland) goes after this season. Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England.

“His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

Haaland has scored 62 goals in 62 games for Dortmund since his move to the German club from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

