Chelsea FC remain keen on a move to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been relatively quiet in terms on inbound transfers so far this summer, with the Blues having only brought in Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli until now.

Thomas Tuchel is thought to be keen to add some further quality to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, and according to Italian reporter Romano, the Blues are keeping a close eye on Saul’s situation at Atletico Madrid.

According to Romano, the Blues are exploring the possibility of a loan deal for the 26-year-old, although their priority remains signing defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Keep an eye on another player I’ve mentioned here on the channel and on my platforms in the last days, Saul Niguez, the midfielder of Atletico Madrid.

“Chelsea are considering a move for him. As I said days ago, it could be a loan move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea, but the priority for Chelsea is to sign Jules Kounde, and negotiations are ongoing but [there is] still no agreement with Sevilla.

“Chelsea really want Kounde, but Saul is [a] possibility in midfield.

“It’s not advanced yet, but Chelsea are considering this possibility for Saul, and he would be open for a Premier League move. So, keep an eye on Chelsea for Saul.”

Saul has already made two appearances for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season, and he scored two goals and made one assist in 31 league appearances for the Spanish club last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip