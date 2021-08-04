Leeds United in three-way battle to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio - report

Leeds United are one of three Premier League clubs interested in a deal to sign Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 4 August 2021, 07:00 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are involved in a three-way tussle with Leicester City and Everton to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that the Real Madrid midfielder is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t consider Asensio part of his plans at The Bernabeu after the Italian head coach returned to the La Liga giants this summer.

According to the same story, los Blancos would like to offload Asensio this summer to raise transfer funds given the financial uncertainty at Real Madrid at the moment.

Fichajes go on to write that Real Madrid have received three offers for Asensio over the past couple of weeks as the Spain international represents his country at the Olympic Games.

The media outlet add that Everton boss Rafael Benitex would like to sign Asensio to replace James Rodriguez in the Toffees team and the Spanish head coach knows his compatriot well.

Marcelo Bielsa views Asensio as an alternative to Adama Traore if Leeds struggle to get a deal completed for the Wolves man, according to the report.

The story adds that Brendan Rodgers is also looking to sign a new winger for Leicester.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'They love the player': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal still keen on signing Martin Odegaard
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham prepare £45m offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'It's really complicated': Fabrizio Romano plays down Arsenal hopes of signing James Maddison
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
‘It’s a lot of money’: Stewart Robson issues warning about new Arsenal signing
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Cristian Romeno is 'one step away' from signing for Tottenham Hotspur
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'They love the player': Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal still keen on signing Martin Odegaard
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham prepare £45m offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'It's really complicated': Fabrizio Romano plays down Arsenal hopes of signing James Maddison
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
‘It’s a lot of money’: Stewart Robson issues warning about new Arsenal signing
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Cristian Romeno is 'one step away' from signing for Tottenham Hotspur
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network