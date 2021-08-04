Leeds United are involved in a three-way tussle with Leicester City and Everton to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that the Real Madrid midfielder is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t consider Asensio part of his plans at The Bernabeu after the Italian head coach returned to the La Liga giants this summer.

According to the same story, los Blancos would like to offload Asensio this summer to raise transfer funds given the financial uncertainty at Real Madrid at the moment.

Fichajes go on to write that Real Madrid have received three offers for Asensio over the past couple of weeks as the Spain international represents his country at the Olympic Games.

The media outlet add that Everton boss Rafael Benitex would like to sign Asensio to replace James Rodriguez in the Toffees team and the Spanish head coach knows his compatriot well.

Marcelo Bielsa views Asensio as an alternative to Adama Traore if Leeds struggle to get a deal completed for the Wolves man, according to the report.

The story adds that Brendan Rodgers is also looking to sign a new winger for Leicester.

