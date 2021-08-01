Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are both keeping tabs on Wolves’ Adama Traore in the summer transfer window, according to Duncan Castles.

Traore enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League with Wolves last term as he scored two goals and made two assists in 37 top-flight games.

The 25-year-old’s future has become something of a talking point this summer amid suggestions that Liverpool FC are interested in a bid for the Spaniard.

Both Leeds and Tottenham are likely to be on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as both clubs aim to challenge for the European spots next season.

According to Castles, Leeds have expressed an interest in signing Traore this summer but the player himself was not keen on a move, and Tottenham could be plotting a bid before the close of the transfer window.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “The offer I’m told Wolves had proposed to them by another Premier League club was from Leeds United.

“They were prepared to pay an initial £30m for Adama Traore who is a player who is well known to the director of football Victor Orta, who signed him from Aston Villa when he was in charge of Middlesbrough a few years back.

“My guidance is that Adama is not interested in moving there [Leeds United] and, rather than making a sideways move in the Premier League, he wants to move to a club with Champions League or a very realistic chance of reaching the Champions League soon.

“He is under contract until 2023. We’ve been stating for months now on this podcast that he has been effectively placed on the market by Wolves.

“He is one of the players they feel they can raise significant cash from in this window in order to reinvest in the team.

“My guidance on this was Wolves were interested in this offer. We’re getting a sense of how much they’d be willing to sell the player for. They’re in a difficult position because they need to do a deal in this window to maximise income on the player.

“They’ve had talks about extending his contract which haven’t gone very far. The offers they made to Adama weren’t anywhere near what he’d consider a realistic offer to stay at Wolves.

“So I think they’ll be pushing to try and get a deal elsewhere.

“Pay a little bit of attention to what Tottenham do in that area of the field. Nuno Espirito Santo was impressed and enjoyed working with him. I don’t think he’d be against working with him again if the opportunity was to arise.

“Tottenham have the potential to take a lot of income in this transfer window. They’re trying to do a radical change of their squad in this transfer window.”

Tottenham, who finished in seventh place in the Premier League and without a trophy last season, will kick off their new top-flight campaign with a crunch home clash against defending champions Manchester City on 15 August.

Leeds, meanwhile, will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on 14 August in their opener.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip