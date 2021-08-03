Leeds United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Leeds have earmarked the Spain international as a potential recruit to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

The same article states that Traore’s talks with Wolves have stalled to open the door to the possibility of the Spain international leaving the club this summer.

According to the same story, Leeds would have to make a sizeable bid for Traore to lure the 25-year-old to Elland Road from Wolves in the current transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Wolves entered into negotiations with Traore in an attempt to see off interest from Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona earlier this year.

Goal reveal that Traore has two years left to run on his current deal at the West Midlands club so Wolves may need to sell this summer to secure maximum value for the Spain international.

The website suggest that Leeds will need to pay £30m to convince Wolves to sell Traore this summer.

Liverpool FC could still re-enter the race to sign Traore this summer given Jurgen Klopp is a big fan, according to the report.

Traore has scored two goals and has made two assists in 37 games in the Premier League.

