Leeds United have initiated talks with Huddersfield Town about a possible deal to sign Lewis O’Brien, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the West Yorkshire side are looking at the 22-year-old as a potential recruit to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that the Whites are looking at potential midfield options after Crystal Palace beat Leeds in the race to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, the Elland Road outfit have turned their attention to the Championship and have opened talks with Huddersfield about O’Brien.

The report goes on to add that the discussions between Leeds and Huddersfield are only in the preliminary stage so the Whites have a lot of work to do to get a deal over the line.

Football Insider write that Huddersfield won’t be prepared to allow O’Brien to leave in a cut-price deal so Leeds may have to pay a premium price for the Terriers midfielder.

The website adds that Leeds have been scouting the Huddersfield star over the past season or so.

O’Brien will become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season but Huddersfield do have an option to trigger a clause that would extend his deal by an extra year, according to the report.

The Huddersfield star scored three goals and made three assists in 42 appearances in the Championship last term.

