Leeds United are still interested in Rangers winger Ryan Kent this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Lilywhites are long-term admirers of the former Liverpool FC winger.

The same article states that Leeds have been scouting Kent over the past two years as Marcelo Bielsa looks to sign the 24-year-old to add more width to his team.

According to the same story, the West Yorkshire side will have taken note as Rangers crashed out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round on Wednesday night.

The Athletic suggest that Rangers will be braced for heightened interest from potential suitors in their top stars such as Kent, Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos after their European exit.

The media outlet go on to add that the Scottish Premier League champions may have to sell one or two of their stars to balance the books after missing out on a place in the Champions League group stage.

Kent scored 10 times and made nine assists in 37 games in the SPL last season as Rangers won their first top-flight crown in 10 years under Steven Gerrard.

The English winger moved to Rangers from Liverpool FC on loan in 2018 before he completed a permanent switch to Glasgow in a £6.5m deal in September 2019.

