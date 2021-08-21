Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-0 win against Everton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Leeds will be looking to retain their top-flight status for a second successive season after the West Yorkshire side impressed in the Premier League last term.

Bielsa’s men will welcome Everton to Elland Road as Rafael Benitez bids to continue his winning start to his Toffees rein.

Everton came from 1-0 down to beat Southampton 3-1 last weekend thanks to goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 victory over Everton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds’ starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United – they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.”

Leeds lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games before Manchester United were emphatic winners against the Whites on the opening day of the season.

Luke Ayling scored the Yorkshire club’s only goal at Old Trafford as Leeds struggled in the absence of Kalvin Phillips.

Everton were 2-1 winners against Leeds in this fixture last season under Benitez’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert Lewin secured a hard-fought win for the Merseyside club.

Leeds will start the Premier League weekend at the bottom of the table, while Everton are currently in fifth position.

