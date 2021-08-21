Steve McManaman reacts to Sadio Mane’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley

Steve McManaman heaped praise on Sadio Mane for a brilliant finish in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool FC were looking to record successive Premier League victories after the Reds were 3-0 winners against Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had to withstand some early pressure from Burnley as the visitors looked to record back-to-back wins at Anfield for the first time in over 100 years.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 18th minute when Diogo Jota netted in consecutive Premier League games after Konstantinos Tsimikas’ cross picked out the Portugal international.

Mohamed Salah looked to have netted the home side’s second goal with a sharp finish but the Liverpool FC number 11’s strike was ruled out for offside.

The Merseyside outfit settled nerves in the 69th minute when Liverpool FC capitalised on a dominant start to the second half with a brilliant team goal finished off by Mane.

Virgil van Dijk found Harvey Elliott with a long ball before the teenager teed up Trent Alexander-Arnold with a clever touch.

The Liverpool FC full-back lifted a pass into Mane’s path and the Senegal international fired a powerful finish past Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope with 21 minutes left to play.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder McManaman heaped praise on Mane for his finish after a sensational team move.

“Oh yes that was good,” McManaman told BT Sport. “Everything about this goal was good. The pass from Virgil van Dijk, a couple of touches from Harvey Elliott and this ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“It was begging for the finish to be smashed home and wasn’t it just smashed home by Sadio Mane. He wraps his foot around it, he keeps it low and couldn’t hit it any better. He absolutely batters it into the net.”

Mane’s goal was his first of the season after the Senegal international failed to get on the score sheet last weekend.

Liverpool FC will host Chelsea FC at Anfield next Saturday.

