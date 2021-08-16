Jamie Redknapp predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Jamie Redknapp reckons Liverpool FC will challenge for the title this season but admits Manchester City are “marginally ahead” of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The 2020 Premier League champions started the new season with a 3-0 victory over promoted side Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah secured a resounding opening-day win for the Merseyside outfit as Liverpool FC look to bounce back from a difficult season last term.

Liverpool FC have only signed Ibrahima Konate in a £40m deal from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window despite their rivals strengthening significantly this summer.

However, Virgil van Dijk started his first Premier League game since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby back in October of last year.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp believes Van Dijk’s return can inspire Liverpool FC to challenge for the Premier League title in the current campaign.

“This is a season that Liverpool should be really looking forward to: they’ve got the crowd back, they’ve got their talisman back in Virgil van Dijk and they’ll believe that they can win the title,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I think City are just marginally ahead. But because of their [Liverpool’s] history and pedigree in winning the title a couple of years ago, there’s no reason why they can’t do it again.

“It was shown, last year, what injuries can do to a team. If the wrong player gets injured, it can make all the difference. They’ll be right in amongst it.”

Liverpool FC will host Burnley in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday before Chelsea FC travel to the Merseyside outfit on Saturday 28 August.

The Reds finished in third position in the Premier League table last term as Liverpool FC contended with an injury crisis at the back in the absence of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for most of the season.

