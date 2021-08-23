Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star

Joe Cole has predicted that Jurgen Klopp will use Harvey Elliott in a bit-part role in the Liverpool FC team in the Premier League this season.

The 18-year-old impressed in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the Reds continued their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season.

Elliott produced a capable performance in a midfield role behind Mo Salah as the duo provided the Burnley defence with a headache thanks to their creativity and movement.

The Liverpool FC teenager played a role in Sadio Mane’s goal in the second half when Elliott managed to find Trent Alexander-Arnold with a clever pass despite being under pressure from the Burnley defence.

Alexander-Arnold’s lofted pass teed up Mane to double Liverpool FC’s lead and seal three points against Sean Dyche’s men.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Cole explained what impressed him about Elliott’s first start in the Premier League.

“He provided a lovely link between the midfield and attack,” Cole told BT Sport. “He has what Jurgen Klopp likes. He has legs, he can move. He has lovely technique, he can turn the ball around the corner. He was very mature [against Burnley].

“We’ve heard a lot about him. We’ve seen him on loan at Blackburn. He had a fantastic season. I think Jurgen Klopp will use him this year. He won’t start every game but he’ll be drip fed into the team and have an influence on big games.

“It was a big show of faith to put him in in their first game back at Anfield but he showed such maturity. It was his quality on the ball that impressed me.”

Diogo Jota made the breakthrough in the first half before Mane put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute.

Elliott has made 11 appearances for Liverpool FC since his £2.8m move from Fulham in 2019.

The teenager scored seven times in 42 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last term.

Liverpool FC will host Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday.

