Garth Crooks has hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold for a “simply exquisite” performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Liverpool FC defender has made a strong start to the Premier League season to pick up from where he left off at the end of the 2020-21 season in spite of an injury lay-off.

Alexander-Arnold produced a sumptuous pass to find Sadio Mane in the Burnley penalty area before the Senegal international doubled the home side’s lead in the 69th minute after Diogo Jota broke the deadlock in the first half.

The 22-year-old was deployed as a right-back but the Liverpool FC star drifted into a midfield role to help the Merseyside outfit unlock a stubborn Burnley defence.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold for his influential performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“I gave a moment’s thought to giving this spot to Tino Livramento for his Southampton home debut against Manchester United, but that would have been sentimental,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The 18-year-old’s performance was notable, but compared to that of Alexander-Arnold against Burnley, I really had little choice.

“The Liverpool and England international didn’t just spray the ball around Anfield with extraordinary precision, but produced a simply exquisite ball for Sadio Mane to score Liverpool’s second goal.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a full-back strike a ball so cleanly with both feet.”

Alexander-Arnold scored two goals and made seven in 36 appearances for Liverpool FC last season as the Reds defender finished the top-flight campaign in style.

The England international has scored eight league goals and made 35 assists over the past four seasons as a first-team regular in Klopp’s team.

Liverpool FC will host title rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

