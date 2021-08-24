Garth Crooks raves about Trent Alexander-Arnold's display in Liverpool FC's 2-0 win over Burnley

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks was impressed with Trent Alexander-Arnold's display in Liverpool FC's 2-0 win over Burnley

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 24 August 2021, 06:00 UK
Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Liverpool FC defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo: Screengrab / Sky Sports)

Garth Crooks has hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold for a “simply exquisite” performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Liverpool FC defender has made a strong start to the Premier League season to pick up from where he left off at the end of the 2020-21 season in spite of an injury lay-off.

Alexander-Arnold produced a sumptuous pass to find Sadio Mane in the Burnley penalty area before the Senegal international doubled the home side’s lead in the 69th minute after Diogo Jota broke the deadlock in the first half.

The 22-year-old was deployed as a right-back but the Liverpool FC star drifted into a midfield role to help the Merseyside outfit unlock a stubborn Burnley defence.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold for his influential performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“I gave a moment’s thought to giving this spot to Tino Livramento for his Southampton home debut against Manchester United, but that would have been sentimental,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The 18-year-old’s performance was notable, but compared to that of Alexander-Arnold against Burnley, I really had little choice.

“The Liverpool and England international didn’t just spray the ball around Anfield with extraordinary precision, but produced a simply exquisite ball for Sadio Mane to score Liverpool’s second goal.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a full-back strike a ball so cleanly with both feet.”

Alexander-Arnold scored two goals and made seven in 36 appearances for Liverpool FC last season as the Reds defender finished the top-flight campaign in style.

The England international has scored eight league goals and made 35 assists over the past four seasons as a first-team regular in Klopp’s team.

Liverpool FC will host title rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Related Articles

Home »
Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network