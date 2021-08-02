Saul Niguez’s representatives are set to fly to England this week to hold talks about a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool FC interested in the Spain international, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Atletico Madrid midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Spanish champions under Diego Simeone to open up the possibility of a transfer this summer.

The same article states that Saul doesn’t want to be left in limbo at Atletico and the 26-year-old would rather secure a transfer this summer ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Atletico are set to ask for significantly less than Saul’s £125m contract release clause give los Rojiblancos are under financial pressure.

The Daily Mirror write that Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Saul but Liverpool FC are likely to make a proposal for the central midfielder.

The media outlet add that Saul’s agents have been given permission to negotiate a move for the Atletico youth graduate with interested parties ahead of a potential transfer.

Saul scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in La Liga last term.

Manchester United have already signed Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer, while Liverpool FC have recruited Ibrahima Konate.

