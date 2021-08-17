Liverpool FC, Man United haven't submitted bid for Saul Niguez - report

Liverpool FC and Manchester United haven't submitted a bid to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 17 August 2021, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are still to submit an offer for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Premier League duo haven’t made a concrete bid for the Spain international despite transfer speculation suggesting the two English clubs are interested in Saul.

The same article states that neither Liverpool FC nor Manchester United have produced a bid for the Atletico Madrid midfielder despite Jurgen Klopp needing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to the same story, it’s unclear whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the market to sign a new central midfielder after Paul Pogba created four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 rout of Leeds United on Saturday.

The Daily Star write that Atletico would be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £41m for their home grown talent despite Saul falling out of favour under Diego Simeone.

Atletico have already signed a potential replacement in the shape of Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese earlier in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in La Liga last season.

Saul came through the ranks at Atletico under Simeone to establish himself as a key player for los Rojiblancos.

