Jamie Carragher predicts where Liverpool FC and Man United will finish

Jamie Carragher is backing Liverpool FC to finish third in the Premier League table ahead of Manchester United in fourth this season.

The Merseyside outfit have made a strong start to the new Premier League season and they have taken maximum points from their opening two games to leave them level with table-toppers Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC beat Norwich City 3-0 in their opener, before they claimed a 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend.

Manchester United, meanwhile, dropped their first points of the season last weekend when they slumped to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton following their 5-1 win over Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

Both Liverpool FC and Manchester United will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season as they bid to snatch the trophy from Manchester City.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher feels that Manchester City are still the favourites to win the title this season, with Chelsea FC set to finish fourth ahead of Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

Explaining why he thinks Liverpool FC will finish ahead of Manchester United, Carragher told Sky Sports: “I don’t mean to be disrespectful, I think the managers of the other teams have got the pedigree of top clubs, winning Champions Leagues, so I think managers do make a huge difference.

“I think Liverpool have a better team, a better manager, they only finished six points behind United last season despite having no centre backs for most of the season.

“And I think maybe Liverpool are going under the radar and some people – myself included – are forgetting how good they were for a couple of years.”

Liverpool FC will host Chelsea FC at Anfield on Saturday evening, while Manchester United will travel to Wolves on Sunday.

