Jamie Carragher reveals the signing he’d love Liverpool FC to make

Jamie Carragher would like to see Liverpool FC bring in a goal-scoring player before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently gearing up for the new Premier League season as they look to try and wrestle the title back from Manchester City.

Liverpool FC struggled to maintain consistent form in the Premier League last season and they ended up in third place in the table after a mini-resurgence towards the end of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has already strengthened his defensive options this summer with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, but the Reds continue to be linked with a number of other potential inbound transfers before the window closes.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher says he would like to see the Reds bring in at least one more player this summer – ideally someone who can add some firepower in front of goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said of potential new signings at Liverpool FC: “I think in terms of numbers it’s not a problem, I think it is in terms of quality.

“If we didn’t bring in another addition it may be difficult to knock Man City off the top, and let’s not forget Chelsea, the European champions, and Manchester United, who have had a great window with (Raphael) Varane and (Jadon) Sancho.

“I’d like to see someone who could get goals, whether that’s from midfield or part of the front three.

“I am just wary a little bit with Liverpool, after last season going into this season, as to whether there are enough goals in the team for them to go and win the title.

“But I am expecting a big season from (Sadio) Mane. He didn’t have his best season but he’s looking really sharp in pre-season, hopefully he can be the guy who can plug that gap in terms of goals.”

Liverpool FC, who finished behind both Manchester clubs last term, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on the opening weekend of the season.

